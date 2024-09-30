Augustana Vikings Fall Out of Rankings After Moorhead Loss

Both the Augustana Vikings and the USF Cougars suffered close conference losses on the road over the weekend.

Both programs are not included in the latest DII football poll this week, as they regroup ahead of Week 5 of the season.

Augustana fell 43-41 at Moorhead on Saturday, while USF lost a close bout at Minot State 26-22.

Here are the latest AFCA rankings, where one NSIC program has earned top-10 consideration:

Dropped Out: Augustana (S.D.) (18), Henderson St. (Ark.) (20), West Florida (21)

Others Receiving Votes: Bemidji St. (Minn.), 30; Frostburg St. (Md.), 22; West Florida, 20; Henderson St. (Ark.), 18; Davenport (Mich.), 14; Augustana (S.D.), 12; Clark Atlanta (Ga.), 11; Virginia Union, 6; Southern Arkansas, 5; Texas A&M-Kingsville, 3; Angelo St. (Tex.), 1; Assumption (Mass.), 1; New Haven (Conn.), 1.

Augustana preps to take on Duluth at home on Saturday, a 1:00 start time, while USF heads to take on #7 Minnesota State in Mankato, a 2:00 Saturday kick time.

Source: AFCA Polls

