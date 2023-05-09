Augustana’s Eli Weber Earns Tryout at Minnesota Vikings Minicamp

Following put his skills on display at the NFL level for the first time with a rookie minicamp tryout with the New York Giants within the past week, Augustana's Eli Weber joined Overtime with Bert Remien on Tuesday to share some big news.

The Minnesota native shared that he indeed has another rookie minicamp tryout this weekend, with his hometown Minnesota Vikings:

Get our free mobile app

attachment-Eli Weber - Matt Swenson New York Football Giants 2 attachment-Eli Weber - Matt Swenson New York Football Giants loading...

Weber, who starred at Augustana here in Sioux Falls, recently wrapped up a rookie minicamp tryout with the Giants, and now has another chance to impress with the Vikings.

Weber joined the local sports program Overtime with Bert Remien on Tuesday afternoon to discuss how things went out in New York and New Jersey, and what's ahead in his playing career.

Here is the entirety of the interview that was heard live Tuesday on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO:

Weber, who per Augustana's website is listed at 6'1 and 205 pounds, aims to make an impression on the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff similar to what Augustana alum CJ Ham did just a few short years ago.

Weber, a Dawson, Minnesota native, will attend Vikings rookie minicamp this weekend as a tryout, in hopes of landing a roster spot ahead of further offseason activities for the NFL franchise.

Over the course of his collegiate career in Sioux Falls, Weber played in 46 games, recorded 224 total tackles, and hauled in 12 interceptions. He was named a first-team all-NSIC performer three times during his career.

Source: Go Augie

