Big Games Galore! Your South Dakota Week 4 CFB Schedule

University of South Dakota/South Dakota State University

There are a ton of big contests this weekend for South Dakota College Football programs, and it should make for a tremendous weekend of action.

No, the USF-Augie game isn't this weekend, it's next. But there are plenty of great games ahead as teams kickoff Week 4 of the season.

Here is the rundown of College Football games for South Dakota based programs:

*All games Saturday unless otherwise noted

South Dakota State @ Missouri State - 2pm

North Dakota State @ South Dakota - 1pm

Northern State @ Augustana - 1pm

Minnesota Duluth @ Sioux Falls - 1pm

Colorado Mesa @ Black Hills State - 1pm

New Mexico Highlands @ South Dakota Mines - 2pm

Iowa Wesleyan @ Dakota State - 4pm

Dakota Wesleyan @ Hastings - 1pm

Mount Marty @ Briarcliff - 1pm

Valley City State @ Presentation - 7pm

It's a big weekend for our local college football programs, as both USD and SDSU look to pick up wins against top-tier ranked opponents, and USF and Augie look to stay unbeaten before they match up next week right here in Sioux Falls.

