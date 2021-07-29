Body of Missing Dell Rapids Woman Found

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the body of 55-year old Kenyon Brown was found Wednesday evening according to Dakota News Now.

"Kenyon Brown was last seen at her farm home just outside of Dell Rapids on July 22nd before she left on foot with no phone or ID"- Dakota News Now.

Late last week authorities were notified that Brown was last seen a few miles east of Dell Rapids, South Dakota.

According to the reports from Dakota News Now, Brown had left on foot without her phone and ID. A search by volunteers along with drones began in the area and extended to surrounding communities.

No other details are known at this time as the investigation continues.

Source: Dakota News Now