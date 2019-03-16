Brandon Valley Sweeps 2019 Class AA Basketball Championships

Brandon Valley entered Saturday night with a chance to walk away with a basketball championship for both its girls and boys teams. They did so.

The Brandon Valley girls jumped out early on the Lincoln Patriots and controlled the entire pace of the game en route to a 60-40 championship victory. It's the first state championship for Mark Stadem since 2011 and the second overall girl's basketball title for the school.

O'Gorman and Brandon Valley put on a show in the nightcap that ended the basketball season. The two teams exchanged the lead 13 times and were tied seven other times. Brandon Valley pulled away outscoring the Knights by nine points in the fourth quarter to win 54-47. This is the first state championship for the Lynx in Class AA since 1998, and the first under head coach Brent Deckert.