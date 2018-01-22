Briante Weber Realeased from Houston, Set to Rejoin Skyforce

Less than a year ago, Briante Weber left Sioux Falls when the NBA came calling. The Skyforce guard returns for another try at a launch back to the Association.

His most recent NBA stop was with the Houston Rockets via the two-way contract route. That meant he could spend a maximum of 45 days in Clutch City with the rest of his time spent with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G League.

While with Houston, Weber appeared in 13 games averaging 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1 assist and .8 steals in 9 minutes of action. The Rockets, of course are a team that looks to position itself in the upper reaches of the Western Conference.

Peering into the stats of his time with RGV, Weber’s 13 games in the G League this season showed gains in being able to put the ball in the basket (18.2 points per game). Weber was also able to maintain a pace with previous seasons in collecting rebounds, assists and steals.

Two of those 13 games with the Vipers came against the Skyforce in November. Each time Weber scored double figures (16 and 10 points) in both contests.

It just so happens that Weber will return to the Skyforce in time for a two-game trip to Texas. First is Thursday against the Texas Legends and Saturday against his former team at Rio Grande Valley.