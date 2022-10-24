Casey Donahew Returns to The District in Sioux Falls

Just announced, Casey Donahew is returning to The District in Sioux Falls. See this Red Dirt-Texas Country STAR on January 14, 2023. There will be a special presale for this event Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Use the Code: STOCKYARD.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets will be on sale for the general public Friday, October 28, 2022, starting at 10:00 AM. Listen to Kickin' Country to win tickets to the show, during The Kickin' Country Cafe with JD Collins!

The show Date is Saturday, January 14, 2023

Ticket link: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8692608/casey-donahew-sioux-falls-the-district

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":8705,"3":{"1":0},"12":0,"16":11}">