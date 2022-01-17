Cheap Flights Right Now out of Sioux Falls to Someplace Warm

Need to escape the deep freeze that is Sioux Falls in January and February?

Right now is a great time of the year to catch the next thing smokin' out of the Sioux Empire.

My wife flew out to San Diego on Friday for a brief getaway with a friend and has been tormenting me with pictures of her sitting on the beach ever since she arrived.

Get our free mobile app

Beach in San Diego Marc Elliott/Townsquare Media loading...

She's kicking it in Southern Cali pushing sand between her toes on Saturday, and I'm push-starting our snowblower. What's wrong with this picture, right?

If you're like me, tired of pushing snow, now is a very good time to go to someplace much warmer.

I did a little research over the weekend and the price is right if you feel the need to take a little break from another South Dakota winter. Sioux Falls actually has several relatively cheap flights to some tolerable temperatures at the moment.

According to Skyscanner.com, you can catch a flight from Sioux Falls to Vegas in late January and early February for as low as $66.00 round trip.

I don't know about you, but I'd take 60-degree temps in Vegas in January and February any day over 6 degrees in Sioux Falls.

If Sin City ain't your thing, Allegiant Air is offering round-trip flights from Sioux Falls to sunny Fort Lauderdale from $103.00 later this month.

You can also jet off to places like Orlando and Santa Ana for just a few dollars more over the next few weeks.

There are plenty of cheap flights to be found to a variety of warm-weather destinations if you've got the itch to ditch Sioux Falls and our sub-zero temps.

Just be advised prices on airline flights are constantly changing. The prices I just mentioned are good as of (January 17) 2022.

If you still have reservations about flying thanks to this never-ending pandemic, I get it, it's understandable. But if you refuse to let COVID keep you from some fun in the sun, you might want to roll the dice, do a spur of the moment type of thing and head to someplace nice for a few days.

And if you time it right, you should only have to deal with Old Man Winter's Ice Box for a few more weeks once you get back.

Source: Skyscanner.com

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

The Coldest Temperatures in Sioux Falls History When a polar vortex rolls through Sioux Falls , it can get even the heartiest dreaming of indoor fires, baking, and hot chocolate.

Mr. Bendo is tough enough but for the love of Pete, someone put a scarf on the Statue of David! ﻿ All this icy chatter had us wondering about the coldest days ever recorded in Sioux Falls. Here is the historical data from the National Weather Service with the coldest temps ever recorded in Sioux Falls since record-keeping began in 1893.

