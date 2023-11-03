Chris Stapleton Coming to Sioux Falls in 2024

Chris Stapleton is returning to the Denny Sanford Premier Center with a stop in Sioux Falls on Friday, May 24, 2024. This time, he's bringing some special guests, including Marcus King & The War and Treaty.

Stapleton, who was last in Sioux Falls in October of 2022, played in front of a jam-packed arena and made himself a fan favorite in the Mount Rushmore State. His tour will also be in Rapid City on Thursday, May 22nd.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, November 10th at 10 a.m. and can be purchased from the Ticketmaster link here.

