Chris Stapleton Coming to Sioux Falls in 2024
Chris Stapleton is returning to the Denny Sanford Premier Center with a stop in Sioux Falls on Friday, May 24, 2024. This time, he's bringing some special guests, including Marcus King & The War and Treaty.
Stapleton, who was last in Sioux Falls in October of 2022, played in front of a jam-packed arena and made himself a fan favorite in the Mount Rushmore State. His tour will also be in Rapid City on Thursday, May 22nd.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, November 10th at 10 a.m. and can be purchased from the Ticketmaster link here.
Here is the press release from Live Nation:
Chris Stapleton will continue his extensive “All-American Road Show” tour through next summer with a show at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, SD, on Friday, May 24, 2024. Stapleton will appear with special guests Marcus King and The War & Treaty.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 10 at 10 am. Ticket details can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour. Citi is the official card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show.” Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning on Tuesday, November 7 at 10 am until Thursday, November 9 at 10 pm through the Citi Entertainment program. For pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for the 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 15x ACM Award-winner, who will release his highly anticipated new album, Higher, November 10 on Mercury Nashville (pre-order/pre-save). Produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton, Higher was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A and showcases his supernatural voice and musical versatility across 14 songs that defy genre.
Already receiving critical attention, Stapleton has unveiled three album tracks ahead of the release: “It Takes A Woman,” “Think I’m In Love With You” and “White Horse,” of which Billboard praises “a hell-raising anthem, meant to be blared with windows down and enjoyed with ears ringing. ‘White Horse’ finds Stapleton pairing an outlaw swagger with some heaven-scraping vocals, going for the gusto throughout the chorus to try and match the guitar snarl.” Furthermore, Consequence declares, “‘White Horse’ certainly suggests that Stapleton is leaning into his strengths as a cross-genre act” and Brooklyn Vegan proclaims, “one of the most jaw-dropping singles yet from an artist who rarely if ever misses.”
Additionally, Stapleton is nominated for three more awards at this year’s 57th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year (“We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Carly Pearce). The awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Nashville on ABC Wednesday, November 8 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.
Alongside Stapleton (vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, slide electric guitar), the new album features Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine) and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).
-Live Nation Website
The Best Pizzas In South Dakota
Gallery Credit: Christine Manika