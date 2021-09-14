City of Brookings Is Giving Away Cash To Get Jabbed

If you live in Brookings County and have received a COVID-19 jab, then you could be eligible to win a scholarship to South Dakota State University or cash. The initiative is a called "Your Shot To Win."

You would think that anyone who wanted to get jabbed would have done it already. Of course, when you put anything in your body, do your own research about the benefits and risks associated with these jabs before rolling up your sleeve just for a chance to win money.

How it works and the prizes

The city is giving away ten $1,000 scholarships to SDSU. This is open to all students currently enrolled at SDSU and living in Brookings County. Two scholarship winners will be announced each week between September 17 and October 14.

Cash prizes are open to all residents at least 12 years old and residing in Brookings County and/or students enrolled at SDSU. A total of ten $5,000 cash prizes will be given away.

To qualify for a prize, you must show proof of having received at least one dose of either Pfizer or Moderna and the single dose of Johnson & Johnson between September 1, 2021, and September 21, 2021. You don't need to get jabbed in Brookings to qualify for a scholarship or cash. The deadline to enter is October 10, 2021.

For more details and information on how to enter, click here.