Classic Rockers Journey and Toto Coming to Sioux Falls

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Journey with special guest Toto are coming back to Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on March 24, 2023. The tour is called Journey Freedom Tour 2023.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10:00 A.M.

We speculated months back that Sioux Falls would be added to Journey's 2023 tour due to their pandemic cancellation at the Sanford PREMIER Center in June 2020.

Sioux Falls fans will be pleased to see the return of the mega classic rockers that gave us Don't Stop Believing, Faithfully, Stone in Love, Lovin', 'Touchin', Squeezin', Open Arms, Separate Ways (World's Apart), and others.

Come back for presale codes for early ticket sales, artwork, pricing, and other information.

"The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people's lives. The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of 'certain music' during 'uncertain times." ~ Jonathan Cain

"On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey. [It's] gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends ... a blast offstage as well." ~ Toto guitarist Steve Lukather

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Journey has sold 48 million albums in the US, making them the 25th best-selling band. Their worldwide sales have reached over 100 million records globally, making them one of the world's best-selling bands of all time.

As a testament to that incredible feat, Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the class of 2017. Inductees included lead singer Steve Perry, guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardists Jonathan Cain and Gregg Rolie, bassist Ross Valory, and drummer Steve Smith.

