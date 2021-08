College Football is One Week Away for Area Teams

College football fans have their own training programs. Some, just as intense as the players. Pulling out that favorite jersey, scheduling the weekends, buying tickets, and planning tailgates. Come on, that stuff is important too!

It's game-on next week for Augustana University, the University of Sioux Falls, South Dakota State University, and the University of South Dakota, and fans have a lot to make up for missing out on last year's canceled games.

We have what you need right here for the Vikings, Cougars, Coyotes, and Jackrabbits.

Get our free mobile app

Augustana University (2010 9-3)

September 4,1 p.m Minot State

September 11, 2 p.m. @ UMary Bismarck, N.D.

September 18, 1 p.m. MSU Moorhead

September 25, 2 p.m. @ Bemidji State Bemidji, Minn.

October 2, 1 p.m. @ University of Sioux Falls

October 9, 1 p.m. Upper Iowa

October 16, 1 p.m. @ Wayne State Wayne, Neb.

October 23, 1 p.m. @ Minnesota State Mankato, Minn.

October 30, 1 p.m. Winona State

November 6, 1 p.m. @ Minnesota Duluth Duluth, Minn.

November 13, 1 p.m. Southwest Minnesota State

University of Sioux Falls (2019 8-4)

September 2, 6:05 p.m. Bemidji State

September 11, 1:00 p.m. @ Minot State Minot, ND

September 18, 1:00 p.m. Concordia, St. Paul

September 25, 6:00 p.m. @ Northern State

October 2, 1:00 p.m. Augustana

October 9, 5:00 p.m. @ Southwest Minnesota State

October 16, 1:00 p.m. Mary

October 23, 1:00 p.m. Winona State

October 30,1:00 p.m. @ Minnesota State

November 6, 1:00 p.m. @ Wayne State Wayne, NE

November 13, 1:00 p.m. Upper Iowa

South Dakota State University (2020 8-2)

September 3, 8 p.m. @Colorado State Fort Collins, Co.

September 11, 6 p.m. Lindenwood

September 25, 12 p.m. @ Indiana State Terre Haute, Ind.

October 2, 6 p.m. Dixie State

October 9, 2 p.m. Southern Illinois

October 16, 12:00 p.m. @ Western Illinois Macomb, Ill.

October 23, 2 p.m. Northern Iowa

October 30, 1 p.m. @ Youngstown State

November 6, 2 p.m. North Dakota State

November 13, 1 p.m. @ South Dakota Vermillion, S.D.

November 20, 2 p.m. North Dakota

University of South Dakota (2020 1-3)

September 3, 7 p.m. @ Kansas Lawrence, KS

September 11, 1 p.m. Northern Arizona

September 18, 7 p.m. @ Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, CA

September 25, 2 p.m. Indiana State

October 9, 2 p.m. North Dakota

October 16, 4 p.m. @ Northern Iowa Cedar Falls, IA

October 23, 1 p.m. Illinois State

November 6, 12 p.m. @ Western Illinois

November 13, 1 p.m. South Dakota State

November 20, 2:30 p.m. @ North Dakota State Fargo, N.D.