Dawn Plitzuweit Leaving South Dakota for a Power 5 Job

Dawn Plitzuweit put together a great run at the University of South Dakota over her six seasons and now she is being rewarded with a Power 5 coaching job.

The University of South Dakota announced that their head coach Dawn Plitzuweit will be taking the same position at West Virginia University.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the complete release from USD.

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced Thursday that she has accepted the head coaching position at West Virginia University. Plitzuweit compiled a 158-36 record over six seasons with the Coyotes. South Dakota captured three Summit League regular season titles and three-straight Summit League Tournament crowns. The program qualified for four-straight NCAA Tournaments and the team advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history this season with wins over Ole Miss and Baylor. The three-time Summit League Coach of the Year, Plitzuweit tops the Summit League record books for overall winning percentage (.819) and league winning percentage (.894). A national search for the 11th head coach in South Dakota women's basketball history will begin immediately.

For more information on the University of South Dakota women's basketball team, their current roster and news surrounding the entire athletic department, you can visit their website.