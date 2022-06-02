Dell Rapids Wins Class B State Baseball Championship
The Dell Rapids Quarriers are South Dakota champions once again after they took home the State B baseball title on Wednesday.
Dell Rapids defeated Dakota Valley 11-5 in 11 innings in the Championship game to win their second consecutive title.
The Quarriers jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but Dakota Valley fought back to take a 5-4 lead and after Dell Rapids tied it up, the game would go to extra innings.
In the 11th inning, Dell Rapids exploded for 6 runs to capture the momentum and the state title.
