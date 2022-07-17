It's hard to beat an icy cold soda pop on a hot summer day. But some carbonated drinks are more popular than others depending on where you live. Here is what folks think.

Eatthis.com put together a list of the number #1 Most Popular Drink In Every State using Google Trends to find out which one outdid the rest.

Did You Know This Is Minnesota's Most Popular Soft Drink? We have a list of the Most Popular Drink In Every State. Some of the popular ones are what you'd expect. But the one that surprised me most is in Minnesota.

Check out what tops the list in Minnesota and some of the surrounding states. Would you have guessed these are their favorites?!

You can see the full list of The Most Popular Drink in Every State at eatthis.com.