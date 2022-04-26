Does South Dakota Appreciate Their Administrative Professionals?

On the Wednesday of the last full week in April, anyone who works in the business world will make sure to have a fresh bouquet, a catered lunch, and a business-wide announcement letting all who work for you know just how much your Administrative Professionals mean to the company.

Administrative Professionals Day evolved from Secretaries Week to include the wide range of responsibilities and job titles of administrative staff in the modern economy.

No matter what department you work in for your company, there is always that one person unknown to you that makes a big difference in the day-to-day operation.

Of the approximate 22 million administrative professionals that work in the U.S. a good share of them are making just an average salary.

Here in South Dakota, the hourly wage for an administrative assistant is about $17.00 per hour, according to Indeed.com.

ZipRecruiter lists the salary of an executive administrative assistant as $49,123, or about $20.00 per hour.

Wednesday, April 27 the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources will sponsor two events. This year’s events will be headlined by author, trainer, and motivational humorist Desi Payne. Known as “The Attitude Adjuster,” Desi has over 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur, patient advocate, customer service and leadership trainer, and award-winning entertainer.

Event-1 is in Pierre on April 26 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Location: Drifters

Register here.

Event-2 will be held in Sioux Falls on April 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Location: Ramkota

Register here.

