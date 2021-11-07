Early Sunday Morning Shooting Reported in Sioux Falls
Dakota News Now is reporting that a shooting in Sioux Falls early Sunday morning (November 7) has left several people wounded.
At about 3:00 AM Sioux Falls police arrived at the 700 block of Minnesota Avenue to find "several victims with gunshot wounds."
The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Sioux Falls Police say they used their UAV during the investigation at the scene.
