Early Sunday Morning Shooting Reported in Sioux Falls

Getty Images/Anthony Wright TSM

Dakota News Now is reporting that a shooting in Sioux Falls early Sunday morning (November 7) has left several people wounded.

At about 3:00 AM Sioux Falls police arrived at the 700 block of Minnesota Avenue to find "several victims with gunshot wounds."

The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Sioux Falls Police say they used their UAV during the investigation at the scene.

 


Get our free mobile app

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

 

Filed Under: Crime, Dakota News Now, Sioux Falls
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top