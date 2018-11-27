13 South Dakota schools, seven out-of-state programs, and one of the top recruits in the nation will take part in a 10-game basketball classic at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Edith Sanford Breast Center Basketball Classic returns on December 15, 2018, with 10 games to be played on Heritage Court. Games will begin at 8:00 AM and continue throughout the day until all have been completed.

Sioux Falls Lincoln, O'Gorman, and Washington will all take part in the classic this season. Lincoln (12:30 PM) and O'Gorman (2:00 PM) will play back-to-back games. Washington and Lennox will be one of the highlighted night games with a scheduled start time of 8:00 PM.

Hopkins, Minnesota will come to town and will play the Knights at 2:00. Hopkins is led by one of the top recruits in the nation Paige Bueckers. Bueckers is currently ranked #1 in the overall ranking and position rankings for the class of 2020 by ESPN. She was named Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year for 2018 and was also a member of the USA U17 National Team in 2018.

Other out-of-state schools include St. Michael-Albertville, The Blake School, and Worthington out of Minnesota. Iowa will be represented by Western Christian and South O'Brien. Nebraska powerhouse Crofton will also be on hand.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students/seniors. One admission ticket gets access to every game played that day. Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the event.

2018 Edith Sanford Breast Center Girls Pentagon Classic

December 15, 2018