Roughly the same number of students are attending college at one of South Dakota's public universities as they were in the fall of 2020.

Fall 2021 enrollment figures at Black Hills State in Spearfish, Dakota State in Madison, Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota State in Brookings, and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion show a total of 33,445 students.

According to the South Dakota Board of Regents, that's 121 fewer than last year's fall numbers, down about one-third of one percent.

Northern State saw the biggest decrease in enrollment with 91 fewer students this fall.

South Dakota State had the biggest increase, adding 60 students.

2021-20 FALL ENROLLMENT