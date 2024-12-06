Here are the Spreads for This Weekend’s FCS Playoff Games

Here are the Spreads for This Weekend&#8217;s FCS Playoff Games

SDSU/USD

Both South Dakota and South Dakota State take to the field this weekend in the second round of the FCS playoffs, and we have the odds for their games as well as all 8 across the country.

SDSU plays host to Montana, a team and program that they beat for the first time ever last season in the FCS National Title game. The Jackrabbits' road to a three-peat begins at home in Brookings on Saturday, a 1:00 kickoff time.

As for the USD Coyotes, they won a share of an MVFC title for the first time in their history this season, and welcome in the Tarleton State Texans on Saturday to the Dakota Dome. Things kick off from Vermillion at 2;00.

Here are the betting odds for all eight FCS playoff ball games this weekend, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Montana +21.5 @ SDSU, O/U 47

Tarleton State +16.5 @ USD, O/U 52.5

Villanova +8.5 @ Incarnate Word, O/U 54.5

Rhode Island +10.5 @ Mercer, O/U 49.5

UT-Martin +17.5 @ Montana State, O/U 55.5

Abilene Christian +24 @ North Dakota State, O/U 56.5

Illinois State +9.5 @ UC Davis, O/U 53

Lehigh +15.5 @ Idaho, O/U 49.5

Don't miss out on any of the action this weekend! Secure your tickets at GoJacks or GoYotes!

If you can't make it out, both games can be seen on ESPN+.

Sources: DraftKings Sportsbook

