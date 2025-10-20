Dakota Marker Locked in as #1 vs. #2 in Latest FCS Rankings
North Dakota State and South Dakota State collide in Brookings on Saturday, and it's now officially #1 vs. #2.
The Stats Perform FCS poll is out, and as expected, the Bison and Jacks respectively occupied the top two spots following lopsided wins over the weekend.
The Bison come in at #1 with a 7-0 mark following a 38-7 win over Indiana State, while the Jackrabbits are second after a 35-14 effort at Murray State.
Here's a look at the poll:
|1
|North Dakota State (55)
|7-0
|1,399
|1
|2
|South Dakota State (1)
|7-0
|1,339
|2
|3
|Tarleton State
|8-0
|1,276
|3
|4
|Montana
|7-0
|1,220
|4
|5
|Montana State
|5-2
|1,198
|5
|6
|UC Davis
|5-1
|1,078
|6
|7
|Lehigh
|7-0
|1,035
|7
|8
|North Dakota
|5-2
|995
|9
|9
|Tennessee Tech
|7-0
|987
|8
|10
|Monmouth
|6-1
|909
|11
|11
|Villanova
|5-2
|683
|15
|12
|Jackson State
|5-1
|638
|14
|13
|Rhode Island
|6-2
|631
|16
|14
|Harvard
|5-0
|601
|18
|15
|Lamar
|6-1
|585
|17
|16
|Southern Illinois
|4-3
|481
|12
|17
|Mercer
|5-1
|475
|20
|18
|Illinois State
|4-3
|429
|10
|19
|Presbyterian
|7-0
|369
|21
|20
|Northern Arizona
|4-3
|342
|19
|21
|South Dakota
|5-3
|296
|22
|22
|Youngstown State
|4-3
|244
|NR
|23
|Abilene Christian
|4-4
|227
|13
|24
|Stephen F. Austin
|5-2
|226
|25
|25
|Austin Peay
|4-3
|182
|23
Dropped Out of Top 25: Idaho (24)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Southeastern Louisiana (5-2, 3-0 Southland), 176; Western Carolina (5-3, 4-0 SoCon), 61; Sacramento State (4-3, 2-1 Big Sky), 47; North Carolina Central (5-2, 0-0 MEAC), 36; Lafayette (5-3, 3-0 Patriot), 9; Penn (4-1, 2-0 Ivy), 8; Gardner-Webb (4-3, 2-1 OVC-Big South), 7; Alabama State (4-2, 2-1 SWAC), 6; Duquesne (5-3, 3-0 NEC), 2; West Georgia (5-3, 2-3 UAC), 2
Kickoff between the Bison and the Jackrabbits is set for 7:00 on ESPNU on Saturday evening.
Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25
