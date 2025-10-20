North Dakota State and South Dakota State collide in Brookings on Saturday, and it's now officially #1 vs. #2.

The Stats Perform FCS poll is out, and as expected, the Bison and Jacks respectively occupied the top two spots following lopsided wins over the weekend.

The Bison come in at #1 with a 7-0 mark following a 38-7 win over Indiana State, while the Jackrabbits are second after a 35-14 effort at Murray State.

Here's a look at the poll:

1 North Dakota State (55) 7-0 1,399 1 2 South Dakota State (1) 7-0 1,339 2 3 Tarleton State 8-0 1,276 3 4 Montana 7-0 1,220 4 5 Montana State 5-2 1,198 5 6 UC Davis 5-1 1,078 6 7 Lehigh 7-0 1,035 7 8 North Dakota 5-2 995 9 9 Tennessee Tech 7-0 987 8 10 Monmouth 6-1 909 11 11 Villanova 5-2 683 15 12 Jackson State 5-1 638 14 13 Rhode Island 6-2 631 16 14 Harvard 5-0 601 18 15 Lamar 6-1 585 17 16 Southern Illinois 4-3 481 12 17 Mercer 5-1 475 20 18 Illinois State 4-3 429 10 19 Presbyterian 7-0 369 21 20 Northern Arizona 4-3 342 19 21 South Dakota 5-3 296 22 22 Youngstown State 4-3 244 NR 23 Abilene Christian 4-4 227 13 24 Stephen F. Austin 5-2 226 25 25 Austin Peay 4-3 182 23

Dropped Out of Top 25: Idaho (24)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Southeastern Louisiana (5-2, 3-0 Southland), 176; Western Carolina (5-3, 4-0 SoCon), 61; Sacramento State (4-3, 2-1 Big Sky), 47; North Carolina Central (5-2, 0-0 MEAC), 36; Lafayette (5-3, 3-0 Patriot), 9; Penn (4-1, 2-0 Ivy), 8; Gardner-Webb (4-3, 2-1 OVC-Big South), 7; Alabama State (4-2, 2-1 SWAC), 6; Duquesne (5-3, 3-0 NEC), 2; West Georgia (5-3, 2-3 UAC), 2

Kickoff between the Bison and the Jackrabbits is set for 7:00 on ESPNU on Saturday evening.

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25

