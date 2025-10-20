Dakota Marker Locked in as #1 vs. #2 in Latest FCS Rankings

North Dakota State and South Dakota State collide in Brookings on Saturday, and it's now officially #1 vs. #2.

The Stats Perform FCS poll is out, and as expected, the Bison and Jacks respectively occupied the top two spots following lopsided wins over the weekend.

The Bison come in at #1 with a 7-0 mark following a 38-7 win over Indiana State, while the Jackrabbits are second after a 35-14 effort at Murray State.

Here's a look at the poll:

1North Dakota State (55)7-01,3991
2South Dakota State (1)7-01,3392
3Tarleton State8-01,2763
4Montana7-01,2204
5Montana State5-21,1985
6UC Davis5-11,0786
7Lehigh7-01,0357
8North Dakota5-29959
9Tennessee Tech7-09878
10Monmouth6-190911
11Villanova5-268315
12Jackson State5-163814
13Rhode Island6-263116
14Harvard5-060118
15Lamar6-158517
16Southern Illinois4-348112
17Mercer5-147520
18Illinois State4-342910
19Presbyterian7-036921
20Northern Arizona4-334219
21South Dakota5-329622
22Youngstown State4-3244NR
23Abilene Christian4-422713
24Stephen F. Austin5-222625
25Austin Peay4-318223

Dropped Out of Top 25: Idaho (24)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Southeastern Louisiana (5-2, 3-0 Southland), 176; Western Carolina (5-3, 4-0 SoCon), 61; Sacramento State (4-3, 2-1 Big Sky), 47; North Carolina Central (5-2, 0-0 MEAC), 36; Lafayette (5-3, 3-0 Patriot), 9; Penn (4-1, 2-0 Ivy), 8; Gardner-Webb (4-3, 2-1 OVC-Big South), 7; Alabama State (4-2, 2-1 SWAC), 6; Duquesne (5-3, 3-0 NEC), 2; West Georgia (5-3, 2-3 UAC), 2

Kickoff between the Bison and the Jackrabbits is set for 7:00 on ESPNU on Saturday evening.

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25

