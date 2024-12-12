Report: FCS Title Game to Move Out of Frisco in 2025, 26

Recently, we learned that a few cities across the country were in the process of planning for and bidding on potentially hosting the FCS Title Games in 2025 and 2026.

Frisco's Toyota Stadium is set to undergo renovations, and although the city itself was among the places bidding for the next two years, the event may be on the move.

Turns out, it is on the move.

Get our free mobile app

Nashville, Tennessee will be the home of the FCS National Title Games in both 2025 and 2026 as Toyota Stadium undergoes renovations.

Per ESPN.com:

The NCAA is taking its Football Championship Subdivision title game back to Tennessee, with games at the end of the 2025 and 2026 seasons played in Nashville on the Vanderbilt campus. This season's FCS championship game will be played Jan. 6 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, which will host the game for a record 15th season in a row. Frisco was set to host the game for at least two more seasons, with an option for a third year, but NCAA officials on Thursday said they had to look at other sites because of a multiyear renovation project planned at the 20,500-seat professional soccer stadium less than 30 miles north of downtown Dallas. Vanderbilt's campus stadium is in the process of its own multiyear renovation that will be completed by next year. The Commodores have played two seasons there during the construction. When South Dakota State beat Montana 23-3 to win its second consecutive FCS title last January, Frisco became the longest-serving host of the game with 14. Chattanooga had hosted the 13 games before that from 1997 to 2009. The NCAA said the location of the game beyond the 2026 season will be determined in a future bid cycle.

Could Frisco get the game back as soon as 2027? Here's Sam Herder with comments from the city:

The 2024 FCS National Title game is just a few short weeks away in Frisco. The game will take place on Monday, January 6th in Frisco and will have a 6:00 CT kickoff.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Top 12 All-Time Leading Rushers Gallery Credit: Bert Remien