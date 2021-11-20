First Round Playoff Loss Ends Augustan’s Great Season

The 2021 Augustana football team has a lot to be proud of after a great regular season and berth in the DII playoffs.

That run though came to an end on Saturday at KO Stadium as Augustana was upended by Bemidji State at home 28-24.

Get our free mobile app

The Beavers held a 21-10 lead at the half but Augustana came roaring back in the third quarter to take the lead 24-21.

Early in the fourth quarter, Bemidji State scored a rushing touchdown and it would turn out to be the difference with the Beavers securing the victory with some solid defense down the stretch.

This has to sting a little bit more than usual for Augie head coach Jerry Olszewski as we know he felt this team was very special and they had played some great football all season long.

Augustana ends the season with a 9-3 record after a 9-2 record during the regular season in the NSIC.

For more information on the Augustana football team, their current roster and future news surrounding the team, you can visit the team website.