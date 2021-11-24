We've had some unseasonably warm temperatures lately. Apparently, the same thing happened last year around this time because I frolicked around Palisades State Park for the first time a year ago. Don't get me wrong. I am not complaining. I hate the cold.

Below were my thoughts from a year ago about Palisades State Park!

Get our free mobile app

If you listen to the show regularly, then you know that I am not very outdoorsy. You may also know that I have lived here for over ten years and I'm still doing things for the first time.

I can check Palisades State Park off of my Sioux Falls and surrounding area to-do list. I did it, you guys!

Palisades State Park is located near Garretson, SD. It's a little bit of a drive, but totally worth it.

The park is described on the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks website as, "Palisades State Park is one of the most unique areas in South Dakota. Split Rock Creek, which flows through the park, is lined with Sioux quartzite formations varying from shelves several feet above the water to 50-foot vertical cliffs. Scenic overlooks and rushing water make Palisades a popular getaway. The park is popular among campers, photographers, sightseers, picnickers, rock climbers, and hikers."

I guess I fell into the photographer/hiker category! We did see a rock climber though! Pretty impressive stuff.

If you're not very outdoorsy either, don't let Palisades State Park intimidate you. The walking trails are relatively easy. Obviously, if you crave a little more adventure and excitement, you can do a little more climbing, but I had no trouble getting around.

I would highly recommend it!

Of course, I had to take pictures. I mean, pictures or it didn't happen, right?! I had to have proof that I was outside.

Palisades State Park