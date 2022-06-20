Fitting the Bill: Three SDSU Players On Athlon Preseason Team

This season of SDSU Jackrabbit football comes along with very high expectations, and last week three offensive players for the Jackrabbits landed on Athlon's preseason All-America team.

All three players are on the offensive side of the football, a unit that averaged better than 36 points per game last season.

Despite the losses of QB Chris Oladokun and RB Pierre Strong Jr. to the NFL Draft, expect this unit to be one of the best in the MVFC and FCS once again.

Junior Runningback Isaiah Davis, Junior Tight End Tucker Kraft, and Senior Offensive Lineman Mason McCormick are the three Jackrabbits that made the Preseason All-America team.

Last season, Davis ran for 709 yards and 7 touchdowns while averaging 7.4 yards per carry.

Kraft made headlines this offseason after sharing that he was getting recruited to transfer by top-tier programs in the FBS.

After opting to return, Kraft solidified himself as one of the premier players at his position at the FCS level. Last season, he hauled in 65 passes for 780 yards and 6 scores.

Lastly, McCormick, a Senior, helped paved the way for the tremendous Jackrabbit rushing attack last season, that finished with 3,462 rushing yards.

Here is the complete list from Athlon Sports:

ATHLON FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Offense

QB – Xavier Shepherd 6-0/205/Jr. Kennesaw State

RB – Isaiah Davis 6-1/220/Jr. South Dakota State

RB – Isaiah Ifanse 5-10/202/Sr. Montana State

FB – Hunter Luepke 6-1/234/Sr. North Dakota State

WR – Xavier Gipson 5-9/170/Sr. Stephen F. Austin

WR – Taylor Grimes 5-11/190/Sr. UIW

TE – Tucker Kraft 6-5/255/Jr. South Dakota State

C – Matthan Hatchie 6-2/310/Sr. UT Martin

OL – Michael Corbi 6-6/335/Sr. Villanova

OL – Cody Mauch 6-6/303/Sr. North Dakota State

OL – Mason McCormick 6-4/310/Sr. South Dakota State

OL – Curtis McClendon 6-7/340/Sr. Chattanooga

Defense

DL – Isaiah Land 6-4/215/Sr. Florida A&M

DL – Nate Lynn 6-3/265/Jr. William & Mary

DL – Devonnsha Maxwell 6-2/296/Sr. Chattanooga

DL – Josiah Silver 6-2/234/So. New Hampshire

LB – Ryan Greenhagen 6-1/245/Sr. Fordham

LB – Patrick O'Connell, 6-2/225/Sr. Montana

LB – Stone Snyder 6-3/240/Sr. VMI

DB – Anthony Adams 6-0/185/Sr. Portland State

DB – Justin Ford 6-2/190/Sr. Montana

DB – Michael Tutsie 5-11/193/Sr. North Dakota State

DB – Kedrick Whitehead 5-11/195/Sr. Delaware

Special Teams

K – Matthew Cook 5-11/180/Jr. Northern Iowa

P – Grant Burkett 6-1/180/So. Missouri State

KR – Malik Flowers 6-2/200/Sr. Montana

PR – Jah'Marae Sheread 5-7/175/Sr. Florida A&M

For a complete look at the South Dakota State footballs schedule, visit the official site here.

Sources: GoJacks and NFL Draft Prospects Podcast Twitter

