Fitting the Bill: Three SDSU Players On Athlon Preseason Team
This season of SDSU Jackrabbit football comes along with very high expectations, and last week three offensive players for the Jackrabbits landed on Athlon's preseason All-America team.
All three players are on the offensive side of the football, a unit that averaged better than 36 points per game last season.
Despite the losses of QB Chris Oladokun and RB Pierre Strong Jr. to the NFL Draft, expect this unit to be one of the best in the MVFC and FCS once again.
Junior Runningback Isaiah Davis, Junior Tight End Tucker Kraft, and Senior Offensive Lineman Mason McCormick are the three Jackrabbits that made the Preseason All-America team.
Last season, Davis ran for 709 yards and 7 touchdowns while averaging 7.4 yards per carry.
Kraft made headlines this offseason after sharing that he was getting recruited to transfer by top-tier programs in the FBS.
After opting to return, Kraft solidified himself as one of the premier players at his position at the FCS level. Last season, he hauled in 65 passes for 780 yards and 6 scores.
Lastly, McCormick, a Senior, helped paved the way for the tremendous Jackrabbit rushing attack last season, that finished with 3,462 rushing yards.
Here is the complete list from Athlon Sports:
ATHLON FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM
Offense
QB – Xavier Shepherd 6-0/205/Jr. Kennesaw State
RB – Isaiah Davis 6-1/220/Jr. South Dakota State
RB – Isaiah Ifanse 5-10/202/Sr. Montana State
FB – Hunter Luepke 6-1/234/Sr. North Dakota State
WR – Xavier Gipson 5-9/170/Sr. Stephen F. Austin
WR – Taylor Grimes 5-11/190/Sr. UIW
TE – Tucker Kraft 6-5/255/Jr. South Dakota State
C – Matthan Hatchie 6-2/310/Sr. UT Martin
OL – Michael Corbi 6-6/335/Sr. Villanova
OL – Cody Mauch 6-6/303/Sr. North Dakota State
OL – Mason McCormick 6-4/310/Sr. South Dakota State
OL – Curtis McClendon 6-7/340/Sr. Chattanooga
Defense
DL – Isaiah Land 6-4/215/Sr. Florida A&M
DL – Nate Lynn 6-3/265/Jr. William & Mary
DL – Devonnsha Maxwell 6-2/296/Sr. Chattanooga
DL – Josiah Silver 6-2/234/So. New Hampshire
LB – Ryan Greenhagen 6-1/245/Sr. Fordham
LB – Patrick O'Connell, 6-2/225/Sr. Montana
LB – Stone Snyder 6-3/240/Sr. VMI
DB – Anthony Adams 6-0/185/Sr. Portland State
DB – Justin Ford 6-2/190/Sr. Montana
DB – Michael Tutsie 5-11/193/Sr. North Dakota State
DB – Kedrick Whitehead 5-11/195/Sr. Delaware
Special Teams
K – Matthew Cook 5-11/180/Jr. Northern Iowa
P – Grant Burkett 6-1/180/So. Missouri State
KR – Malik Flowers 6-2/200/Sr. Montana
PR – Jah'Marae Sheread 5-7/175/Sr. Florida A&M
For a complete look at the South Dakota State footballs schedule, visit the official site here.
Sources: GoJacks and NFL Draft Prospects Podcast Twitter