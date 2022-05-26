FLASHBACK: Remember The Magic of Jack Nicklaus at Harbor Shores

There are so many great memories in the game of golf when talking about the career of Jack Nicklaus and what he has given the golf world. And, we are reminded this week of his confidence, his humor, his heart, and in the clip below his showmanship.

Jack shows Johnny Miller how it's done on the 10th green at Harbor Shores in 2016 at the Senior PGA Championship.

The 2022 Senior PGA Champion begins Thursday, again at Harbor Shores.

