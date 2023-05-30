Former Minnesota FB Standout Lands with New NFL Team

It hasn't been the start to his NFL career that he wanted, but one former Minnesota Gopher Football star has found a new NFL team for the upcoming season.

Former Gopher wide receiver Tyler Johnson will reportedly join the Los Angeles Rams, and will instantly join of the leagues best receivers in Cooper Kupp.

Johnson, who was a 5th round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, will join the Rams, who will be his fourth NFL team.

Johnson was a 2-time All-Big Ten Selection in college, and finished his collegiate career with over 3,300 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns.

As a pro, it hasn't been as impactful for Johnson. In his first four seasons, the Minneapolis native has 48 catches for 529 yards and 2 scores, both of which coming in the Super Bowl season for the Buccaneers in 2020.

Now, Johnson will aim to resurrect his career with one of the best offensive minds in the game as his new Head Coach in Sean McVay.

The LA Rams currently have Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, and Ben Skowronek as their top wideouts at this stage of the offseason.

LA opens the 2023 season with a road matchup at Seattle on Sunday, September 10th.

Sources: Tyler Johnson Wikipedia and Pro Football Talk