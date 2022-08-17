Many of those familiar with Mike Zimmer's pedigree realized that it wouldn't take long for the coach to find a new job if he wanted one. After being fired by the Minnesota Vikings following the 2021 season, Zimmer now has a new coaching home.

Per an article from HBCU Gameday, Zimmer will join Deion Sanders' staff at Jackson State this season.

Zimmer coached for the Dallas Cowboys when Sanders was a player there in the 1990s, and the two are now reunited. It will be Zimmer's first collegiate coaching position since he spent the 1989-1993 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Washington State.

Zimmer, who was the Head Coach of the Vikings from 2014-2021, and had an overall record of 72-56-1, which included a 2-3 record in the postseason.

Zimmer joins what is now the premier HBCU program in the country after the recent hiring of Deion Sanders. In just two short seasons, Sanders has transformed the program at Jackson State into a recruiting power, and has a 15-5 record as a coach in two seasons.

It's a family ordeal in Jackson as well for Sanders, as his son, Shedeur, is the team's starting quarterback. The younger Sanders was named the SWAC freshman of the year last season. In addition, the program won their first SWAC title last season since 2007.

We'll see what's ahead for Mike Zimmer, Deion Sanders, and the Jackson State football program, but it's safe to say that they are making themselves known nationally as a growing program worthy of recognition.

Source: HBCU Gameday and Mike Zimmer Wikipedia

