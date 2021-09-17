Former Sioux Falls Skyforce Player Returns as New Head Coach

He's made a statement on the court for the Sioux Falls Skyforce as a player, and now Kasib Powell will look to do the same from the sideline.

The Skyforce and Miami Heat have announced that Powell will take over the reins as head coach of the Skyforce for the 2021-2022 season. Powell becomes the 21st head coach for the franchise that is set to enter its 32nd season.

Powell was a member of the Skyforce as a player in 2007-2008 and again in 2009 for a short time. During his stint as a player for the Skyforce, Powell played in 40 total games averaging 22.2 points, six rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. He was named NBA G League MVP and was called up to the Heat roster following the Skyforce season in 2007-2008.

Get our free mobile app

“I’m so excited for Kasib to get this opportunity,” said Skyforce President Mike Heineman. “He has been such a giant figure throughout the history of the Skyforce as a league MVP player, an assistant coach, and now as our head coach. I am proud that he will be the person leading our team this season.”

Powell has been a member of the Skyforce coaching staff from 2016-2020. He was an assistant under Nevada Smith (2016-2019) and Eric Glass (2019-2020).

“Kasib is perfect for this role and for this city,” said Miami HEAT Director of Player Personnel and Skyforce General Manager Eric Amsler. “He has been ingrained in Sioux Falls as a player, as an assistant coach, as a father and family man, and now gets to lead our Skyforce. We are very excited for him in this next step of his career.”

An introductory press conference will be held at a later date. The Skyforce will begin the 2021-2022 season with an exhibition game on Halloween night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Information Courtesy: Sioux Falls Skyforce