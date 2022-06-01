Former USF Basketball Star Named Assistant Coach

The University of Sioux Falls basketball team saw great success with Drew Guebert starring for the Cougars during his playing days.

Now, the Cougars are hoping they continue that success with Guebert joining the bench as a coach.

On Wednesday, the USF men's basketball program announced that former star Drew Guebert would be joining the staff as an assistant.

After his great playing career, Guebert joined the staff at USF as a graduate assistant for the past season.

Here is the complete release from the USF men's basketball team and athletic department.

SIOUX FALLS -- Drew Guebert , one of the program's all-time greats, has been named assistant coach, according to an announcement today by University of Sioux Falls Men's Basketball Head Coach Chris Johnson .

Guebert, who served as a USF men's basketball graduate assistant for the past year, will be involved in all aspects of the program including recruiting, scouting, and on-floor coaching, including working with the front court players at USF. He will help coordinate and run camps, support the athlete's in their academic responsibilities, and coordinate travel.

"I think Drew is USF basketball in every way. He had a great career here on the floor, has been on staff, so he knows what we are all about," said Johnson. "He's a tremendous young coach who has earned this in every way. I can't tell you how excited I am to get to continue to work with him every day. He's a great communicator, recruiter and really knows the game. Having Drew on staff makes everyone here better," he said.

Prior to joining USF, Guebert played professional basketball for two years in Spain with Basquet Menorca. He helped lead that team to the playoff semifinals in 2021.

Originally of Apple Valley, Minn., Guebert was a two-time All-NSIC selection, including first team honors in 2018-19. Named three times to the Academic All-NSIC squad, Guebert ranks as one of the best players in USF school history as he ranks third on the USF's career scoring list with 1,971 points.

Guebert, who averaged 16.3 points in 122 games with 104 starts, set the school record in made three-pointers with 264. During his career, he led USF to a 71-51 record (48-40 in the NSIC) and accumulated 92 double-digit scoring games with 43 games of 20 points or more. Guebert scored 30 points six times and with a career-best 36 on Nov. 25, 2017 against SMSU.

In his career at USF, he scored 25 points or more 12 times and earned three NSIC Player of the Week honors as well as a U.S. Basketball Writers National Player of the Week honor. Guebert, who finished seventh on the NSIC all-time scoring list (league games only) with 1,423 points, finished his career with 63 consecutive starts.

He ranks fourth all-time at USF in games player with 121 and totaled five double doubles. He is the first player in school history to convert 59 or more threes in a season four straight years.

Guebert totaled 484 defensive boards and 125 offensive boards with 122 assists, 84 blocked shots, 54 steals and made a three in 104 games. Forty-four times he made at least three triples in a game and 76 times had two or more with a career-high seven.

For more information on the USF men's basketball team, their current roster and off season news, you can visit their team website.