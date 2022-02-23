Former Wolverine Patterson Goes #1 Overall in USFL Draft

The first night of the new USFL Draft is in the books, and it didn't lack for familiar faces. In the Quarterback only first round last night, former Michigan Quarterback Shea Patterson went #1 overall to the Michigan Panthers, and another former Big Ten passer also was selected.

It was fun to follow along with the draft last night via social media, and it had several fun elements that differed greatly from the NFL Draft. First, it was a snake-draft style, meaning whoever picks last in the first round then picks first in the next round, etc. Additionally, each round was position specific, forcing every team to select a QB in round one.

It was definitely different, but a fun change as a new league enters the fold this Spring. Again, visit the official USFL site for details on the teams, games, and more here.

The first game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 16th when the New Jersey Generals take on the Birmingham Stallions.

Shea Patterson was the first overall selection in last night's draft. The former Michigan signal caller was drafted by the Michigan Panthers and Head Coach Jeff Fisher. Patterson spent his first two seasons with Ole Miss before transferring to Michigan.

While at Michigan, Patterson was part of 19 wins over 2 seasons, tossing for over 5,600 yards and 45 touchdown passes.

Later in last night's first round, another former Big Ten QB came off the board as the Houston Gamblers selected Clayton Thorson at #5. Thorson, who was a longtime starter for the Northwestern Wildcats in College, tossed 61 touchdowns over 4 years while with the Wildcats, and also posted a 3-1 record in bowl games over his career.

Here is the entire first round from last night:

The remainder of the USFL Draft will take place today as the rest of the rosters are filled out ahead of the season's kickoff in late April.

