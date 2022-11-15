Four NSIC Football Programs Make Postseason, Not Augie or USF

Augustana and University of Sioux Falls both picked up wins to wrap up the regular season on Saturday, but the late 3-game losing skids for each program were too much to overcome.

On Sunday, the NCAA DII Football Championship brackets were released, and four teams from the NSIC made the cut for this year's postseason.

Those teams are Minnesota State, Bemidji State, Wayne State, and Winona State.

Minnesota State is the highest seed, earning a 3-seed after a 9-2 regular season record. The Mavericks will take on unseeded Wayne State on Saturday, with the winner moving on to take on the winner of the Colorado School of Mines vs. CSU-Pueblo matchup.

Bemidji State at 9-2 will take on Winona State (8-3) on Saturday, and the winner will advance to take on the top-seeded and undefeated Angelo State (11-0).

Augustana Football wrapped up their season with a 7-4 mark and a regular season finale victory over Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday.

As for USF, The Cougars finished the season with a dominant road win at Upper Iowa, and finished the season with a mark of 8-3. On Monday, the program announced that they have parted ways with longtime Head Coach Jon Anderson.

Sources: USF Cougars and Northern Sun

