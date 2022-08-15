Future Augustana D1 Hockey Program Lands Equipment Deal

As the Augustana University hockey program prepares for its debut at the D1 level in 2023, they are making many strides off the ice in order to position themselves the best for success.

So far they have hired a coaching staff, began recruiting, started building a facility, and worked on numerous business deals to set up their hockey team for success.

Another one of those steps has been accomplished as Augustana has found its official equipment provider and sponsor.

Augustana Athletics recently announced their partnership with CCM Equipment, one of the premier entities in the hockey world, as their new equipment provider.

Here is the full release from Augustana Hockey and their Athletic Department.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University men's hockey and CCM Hockey. Augustana Director of Athletics Josh Morton announced Wednesday that CCM Hockey will be the official equipment partner for the first collegiate men's hockey program in the State of South Dakota set to take the ice in the 2023-24 season. "This is an important step as we continue to build a nationally competitive men's hockey program," Morton said. "We're excited to be affiliated with CCM." The partnership will provide the Vikings with top quality CCM equipment such as helmets, sticks, skates, pants, gloves and shields/facemasks. In addition, CCM will be integral in the design process for the Vikings' inaugural uniform. Augustana will be competing at the NCAA Division I level and as members of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA). "By solidifying a partnership with CCM, we could not be more excited to offer our student-athletes a premium equipment and apparel option," Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said. "CCM is one of the most well-respected equipment suppliers in not only college hockey, but in NHL circles as well." When the puck drops on the inaugural season, the Vikings will be playing in the on-campus Midco Arena currently under construction. To view a live construction camera, click here.

For more information on the Augustana hockey program, Augustana University Athletics, and other news surrounding the different sports at Augustana, you can visit their website.

