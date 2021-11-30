Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers-No Surgery for Broken Toe
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are expected to use rest -- not surgery -- to help the quarterback's fractured pinkie toe heal.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Rodgers is "gathering other opinions, so we'll see where that goes," but a source said those opinions are not expected to lead to surgery during this week's bye.
The Packers (9-3) are off until Dec. 12, when they'll face the Chicago Bears in a Sunday night prime-time game.
"The most important thing is healing and taking care of my toe," Rodgers said Sunday when asked about his bye-week plans.
NFL Network reported earlier on Monday that Rodgers does not plan to have surgery.
Rodgers said he fractured the toe during his COVID-19 quarantine earlier this month, and he has played in the past three games since with almost no on-field practice preparations.
"The toe felt good most of the game," Rodgers said. "Was just actually in talking with the docs. Not sure at this point; we're going to do some more testing in the morning and get a better view of what's going on in there, and then make a decision at that time."
LaFleur said previously that he would leave the decision up to Rodgers and the medical staff.
Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
- December 3, 2005: Sioux Falls' Zip Feed Mill Fails To Implode [VIDEO]
- 60 South Dakotans Have Played In The NFL. Here's The List
- 20 Things You'll Find In The Average South Dakota Home
- Sioux Falls Officers Nearly Hit By Minivan; Officer Opens Fire