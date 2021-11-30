Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers-No Surgery for Broken Toe

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 01: D.J. Wonnum #98 of the Minnesota Vikings sacks Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter to win the game at Lambeau Field on November 01, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are expected to use rest -- not surgery -- to help the quarterback's fractured pinkie toe heal.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Rodgers is "gathering other opinions, so we'll see where that goes," but a source said those opinions are not expected to lead to surgery during this week's bye.

The Packers (9-3) are off until Dec. 12, when they'll face the Chicago Bears in a Sunday night prime-time game.

Get our free mobile app

"The most important thing is healing and taking care of my toe," Rodgers said Sunday when asked about his bye-week plans.

NFL Network reported earlier on Monday that Rodgers does not plan to have surgery.

Rodgers said he fractured the toe during his COVID-19 quarantine earlier this month, and he has played in the past three games since with almost no on-field practice preparations.

"The toe felt good most of the game," Rodgers said. "Was just actually in talking with the docs. Not sure at this point; we're going to do some more testing in the morning and get a better view of what's going on in there, and then make a decision at that time."

LaFleur said previously that he would leave the decision up to Rodgers and the medical staff.

Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

15 Professional Athletes From Minnesota

Filed Under: Aaron Rodgers, Football, Green Bay Packers, Matt LaFleur, NFL, NFL Injuries
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top