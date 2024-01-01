Packers Jordan Love Throws 30th TD In Vikings Meltdown
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Jordan Love and Aaron Jones put on party hats and popped a sparkling drink in the apex of an all-night celebration for the Green Bay Packers — at Minnesota's expense.
Jones rushed for 120 yards and Jayden Reed had two touchdown catches for the Packers (8-8), who can get the NFC's last wild-card spot by beating Chicago at home next week. Seattle's loss earlier in the day allowed them to climb above the cut.
Vikings' quarterback carousel could soon turn for the third time in four weeks. Coach Kevin O'Connell declined Sunday night to name a starter for the team's regular-season finale at the Detroit Lions, a game the Vikings must win -- in addition to getting some help -- in order to clinch a postseason berth.
"We're going to take a look at it," O'Connell said after the Vikings' 33-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, during which he benched rookie Jaren Hall at halftime in favor of veteran Nick Mullens. "The decision we'll make will be based upon that position putting our group in a place to try to move the football and have success. We did not do that tonight. We'll take a look at it, and all options are on the table."