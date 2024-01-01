Packers Jordan Love Throws 30th TD In Vikings Meltdown

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Jordan Love and Aaron Jones put on party hats and popped a sparkling drink in the apex of an all-night celebration for the Green Bay Packers — at Minnesota's expense.

Love threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to put the Packers in control of a spot in the playoffs with a 33-10 victory Sunday after the Vikings benched another turnover-prone quarterback.

Jones rushed for 120 yards and Jayden Reed had two touchdown catches for the Packers (8-8), who can get the NFC's last wild-card spot by beating Chicago at home next week. Seattle's loss earlier in the day allowed them to climb above the cut.

Vikings' quarterback carousel could soon turn for the third time in four weeks. Coach Kevin O'Connell declined Sunday night to name a starter for the team's regular-season finale at the Detroit Lions, a game the Vikings must win -- in addition to getting some help -- in order to clinch a postseason berth.