Jordan Love’s Late TD Pass Lifts Packers Over Chargers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- — With Green Bay down to one healthy running back, Jordan Love realized the Packers' hopes likely rested on his right arm. The first-year starting quarterback responded with the best performance of his young career.

Love threw for 322 yards and found Romeo Doubs for a 24-yard touchdown with 2:33 left to give Green Bay a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It was a milestone rally for a young Packers team that continually had come up just short late in games this season.

“That’s always in the back of my head, just the past experiences that we’ve had, being in this situation and not capitalizing,” Love said. “Our message was just, ‘Go finish. Go compete. And go be great.’ I think we did that.” Love went 27 of 40 and became the first Packer to throw for more than 300 yards since Aaron Rodgers had a 341-yard day against the Chicago Bears on December 12, 2021.

Four of the Packers' six losses have been decided by a total of 11 points.

Five of the Chargers' six defeats have a combined margin of 14 points. Chargers coach Brandon Staley bristled when asked again after the game whether he's considered giving up the defensive play-calling responsibilities.

“I have full confidence in our way of playing," Staley said. "Full confidence in myself as the play-caller and the way that we teach and the way that we scheme. Full confidence in that. We’ve got to bring this group together and do it consistently, and that’s where it’s at. You can stop asking that question. I’m going to be calling the defenses, so we’re clear. So you don’t have to ask that again.”

Justin Herbert threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen on third-and-9 to give the Chargers (4-6) a 20-16 lead with 5:24 remaining. The Packers (4-6) answered on their next series, getting a boost when Los Angeles’ Asante Samuel Jr. was called for pass interference on a third-and-20 incompletion.

Two plays later, Love found Dontayvion Wicks for a 35-yard gain. Doubs made his touchdown catch two plays after that, snaring the ball as cornerback Michael Davis tried to break up the pass.

Love’s other touchdown pass was an 11-yarder to Christian Watson with 4 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Chargers had a final chance when they got the ball at their own 20 with no timeouts and less than 1 1/2 minutes left. Kenny Clark batted down a pass by Herbert on fourth-and-1 from the Los Angeles 35 to put the game away.

Next up for the Chargers: Host Baltimore next Sunday night.

The Packers will visit Detroit on Thanksgiving Day with coverage on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

