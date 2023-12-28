Green Bay Packers Suspend Player for Being Stupid

Get our free mobile app

Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders Getty Images loading...

The Green Bay Packers have done something that is rarely done in the NFL by suspending one of their star players.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers have suspended CB Jaire Alexander for one game "for conduct detrimental to the team." So what did he do for his team to take the extraordinary step of suspending him?

At the beginning of their latest game versus the Carolina Panthers, Alexander decided to join the team captains for the coin toss, the problem is, he is not a team captain, and to make matters even worse when the Packers won the coin toss, he nearly gave the Panthers the ball to start the first and second halves of the game.

After the coin toss, Alexander told the referees that the Packers wanted to go on defense, the refs quickly asked him if he meant "defer" to which Alexander agreed and the game started.

Reporters gathered around Alexander after the game and asked him to explain his decision to join the team captains and his miswording after the coin toss, he said that he was out there because he's from Charlotte and "the guys backed me up." Alexander appeared to have no idea that he made an error when he said that he wanted the defense on the field, saying only "It's pretty obvious what I'm asking for."

He also appeared not to realize that the entire world saw and heard what he said, reporters pointed out to him that the microphones were on and they heard what was said, Alexander replied with, "Oh really?!'

