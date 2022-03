Greta Van Fleet is bringing their Dreams In Gold tour to Sioux Falls.

The Grammy award-winning rockers come to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Special guests include Houndmouth and Robert Finley.

Sioux Falls Presale is Thursday, March 3, 12:00 PM (pw = DREAMS22)

Tickets are on sale Friday, March 4 at all Ticketmaster outlets.