Harrisburg Teen to Play Pebble Beach in Golf Competition

A South Dakota teen is getting the golfing opportunity of a lifetime in September.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Mattie Weidenbach, who will be a high school senior this fall in Harrisburg, has been selected to represent First Tee South Dakota in the competition at the Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course from September 20 through 25.

The annual event will be televised on the Golf Channel.

Get our free mobile app

Weidenbach will tee it up on the Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course on Friday and Saturday (September 23 and 24). The final round of play will be held solely at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday (September 25), where 23 First Tee juniors will compete based on their 36-hole performance.

In the end, the tournament will crown one male and one female First Tee Junior Champion on the final day of play.

Talk about an honor and something she should be proud of, Weidenbach, will soon be part of more than 1,000 teens from First Tee that have had the opportunity to play in the PURE Insurance Championship. All these kids receive the opportunity to not only play in the event but also meet and be mentored by PGA Tour Champions players and amateurs in the field. It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these teenage kids.

According to Dakota News Now, this year's field of PGA TOUR Champions players will feature World Golf Hall of Fame Members Bernhard Langer, Mark O’Meara, Vijay Singh, as well as three-time PURE Insurance Championship winner Kirk Triplett.

I'm thinking these young golfers should probably be able to pick up a few helpful tips from those guys, don't you think?

Dakota News Now reports that Weidenbach was instrumental in helping her high school girls golf team go to an AA State Championship this past June, with a 6th place individual finish.

Weidenbach has been involved with First Tee South Dakota for 12 years. She has played in several SDGA events and will actually be taking part in the AJGA this weekend at Bakker Crossing here in Sioux Falls.

Good luck to Mattie this September in the competition, as she will no doubt make South Dakota proud!

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA:

11 Famous People from South Dakota OK, so we're not Hollywood, but there are a number of famous people who were born in the Rushmore State. Here's a list of 10 famous people who were born in South Dakota

