Aberdeen Central and Yankton spoiled the Harrisburg party at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center as champions were crowned in Class AA basketball.

Harrisburg was the 12th team in Class AA history to send both their girls and boys basketball teams to the championship game in the same season. They became the 2nd team to lose both games. Both games followed a similar storyline with the first half shooting struggles leading to a second half run that would fall just short.

Aberdeen Central was led by Paiton Burkhard's 16 points. The Spirit of Su award winner led Aberdeen Central to a 49-32 victory over Harrisburg. Sophomore Aby Phipps led Harrisburg with 13 points, while Jeniah Ugofsky and Sydney Halling added two points each.

Yankton ended a 40-year championship drought for high school basketball as they defeated Harrisburg 39-37. This was Yankton's first title since 1978 when they were members of Class A, and their first in Class AA. Harrisburg's Brady Van Holland missed a three-pointer with two seconds remaining giving Yankton the victory.

Matthew Mors led the Bucks with 18 points and nine rebounds. Rex Ryken added 14 points in the win, while Cameron Krejci started the run for Yankton with two three-pointers as part of his seven total points.

All-Tournament Teams:

Boys:

Diang Gatluak, SF Lincoln

Logan Uttecht, SF Washington

Jaron Zwagerman, SF O'Gorman

Dylan Pourier, Douglas

Dylan Hay, RC Central

Kallieb Walton-Blanden, RC Central

Cooper Bowman, RC Stevens

Will Moore, RC Stevens

Rex Ryken, Yankton

Mattew Mors, Yankton

Ace Zorr, Harrisburg

Brady VanHolland, Harrisburg

Girls: