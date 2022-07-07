Here’s Where the Minnesota Wild Pick in Tonight’s NHL Draft

The NHL Draft begins tonight in Montreal, as hockey fans worldwide will be on the edge of their seat waiting to see who their teams select.

Tonight's first round will begin at 6 central (televised on ESPN), and the entirety of the draft will conclude by Friday evening with a total of seven rounds (NHL Network).

The Minnesota Wild, fresh off of another playoff appearance this past season, surely have a few needs heading into next season.

Here is tonight's order for the first round of the draft:

1. Montreal Canadiens

2. New Jersey Devils

3. Arizona Coyotes

4. Seattle Kraken

5. Philadelphia Flyers

6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks)

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Detroit Red Wings

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. San Jose Sharks

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

13. New York Islanders

14. Winnipeg Jets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights)

17. Nashville Predators

18. Dallas Stars

19. Minnesota Wild (from Los Angeles Kings in the Kevin Fiala trade)

20. Washington Capitals

21. Pittsburgh Penguins

22. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins)

23. St. Louis Blues

24. Minnesota Wild

25. Toronto Maple Leafs

26. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)

27. Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens)

28. Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers)

29. Edmonton Oilers

30. Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers)

31. Tampa Bay Lightning

32. Arizona (from Colorado Avalanche)

It's a pair of picks tonight for the Wild, meaning the team can expect to land a pair of impact players early on in this year's draft.

We'll see who all is available when the Wild pick at 19th and 24th overall, and tonight will surely have a ton of drama as the next wave of young talent makes the leap to the National Hockey League.

