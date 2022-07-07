Here’s Where the Minnesota Wild Pick in Tonight’s NHL Draft
The NHL Draft begins tonight in Montreal, as hockey fans worldwide will be on the edge of their seat waiting to see who their teams select.
Tonight's first round will begin at 6 central (televised on ESPN), and the entirety of the draft will conclude by Friday evening with a total of seven rounds (NHL Network).
The Minnesota Wild, fresh off of another playoff appearance this past season, surely have a few needs heading into next season.
Here is tonight's order for the first round of the draft:
1. Montreal Canadiens
2. New Jersey Devils
3. Arizona Coyotes
4. Seattle Kraken
5. Philadelphia Flyers
6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks)
7. Ottawa Senators
8. Detroit Red Wings
9. Buffalo Sabres
10. Anaheim Ducks
11. San Jose Sharks
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
13. New York Islanders
14. Winnipeg Jets
15. Vancouver Canucks
16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights)
17. Nashville Predators
18. Dallas Stars
19. Minnesota Wild (from Los Angeles Kings in the Kevin Fiala trade)
20. Washington Capitals
21. Pittsburgh Penguins
22. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins)
23. St. Louis Blues
24. Minnesota Wild
25. Toronto Maple Leafs
26. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)
27. Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens)
28. Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers)
29. Edmonton Oilers
30. Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers)
31. Tampa Bay Lightning
32. Arizona (from Colorado Avalanche)
It's a pair of picks tonight for the Wild, meaning the team can expect to land a pair of impact players early on in this year's draft.
We'll see who all is available when the Wild pick at 19th and 24th overall, and tonight will surely have a ton of drama as the next wave of young talent makes the leap to the National Hockey League.
Source: Yahoo
