The Sanford Pentagon has done a great job of showcasing volleyball and basketball talents from all over the region and country inside their world class facility.

This September there are going to be numerous events for the volleyball community on multiple levels from high school to college.

Get our free mobile app

Director of Sanford POWER Volleyball Academy Mark McCloskey is very excited about this opportunity as well, “Volleyball’s popularity and the quality of play in our region has never been higher, and there will be an incredible showcase of talent on display at the Pentagon during this week. This is a great opportunity to shine a spotlight on the sport and these athletes who perform at an incredibly high level.”

Here is a look at all the schedules, dates and pricing for tickets as well.

Sept. 2-3: Augusta Volleyball Classic

Friday, Sept. 2

9 a.m. – South Dakota Mines vs. Truman State

11:15 a.m. – Northern State vs. MSU Moorhead

1:30 p.m. – Augustana vs. South Dakota Mines

3:45 p.m. – Northern State vs. Truman State

6 p.m. – Augustana vs. MSU Moorhead

Saturday, Sept. 3

9 a.m. – Truman State vs. MSU Moorhead

11:15 a.m. – South Dakota Mines vs. Northern State

1:30 p.m. – Augustana vs. Truman State

3:45 p.m. – South Dakota Mines vs. MSU Moorhead

6 p.m. – Augustana vs. Northern State

TICKETS

Daily

Adult: $20

Youth (Ages 3-18): $10

College Student (W/ ID): $10

Two-And-Under: Free

Weekend Pass

Adult: $35

Youth (Ages 3-18): $15

College Student (W/ ID): $15

Two-And-Under: Free

Group Rates

Minimum of 10 tickets, single-day only

Adult: $17

Youth: $8

For more information on group rates or suites, contact Lyn Metzger at lyn.metzger@augie.edu.

Sept. 6: South Dakota State vs. Chicago State – 7 p.m.

TICKETS

Adult: $8

Student: $6

For more information on group rates, contact Zach Hagen at zachary.hagen@sdstate.edu.

Sept. 8: Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson

4:30 p.m. – JV (Heritage Court); 9A match (Court 9)

5:15 p.m. – Sophomore (Heritage Court); 9B match (Court 9)

7 p.m. – Varsity (Heritage Court)

TICKETS

Adult: $5

Student: $3

Senior Citizen: $1

Sioux Falls School District passes will be honored. Tickets only available at the door the day of the match.

Sept. 10: South Dakota vs. Northern Colorado – 6 p.m.

TICKETS

Adult: $13

Youth: $8

For more information on group rates, contact Jarren Duffy at jarren.duffy@USD.edu.

Make sure and go out to the Sanford Pentagon this fall and enjoy some great volleyball action.

For more information on the Sanford Pentagon, other events and new surrounding the organization, you can visit their website.