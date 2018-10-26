High School Football Quarterfinal Winners
For high school sports this is what teams work for all season. To advance to the championship round. On Thursday area teams took the next step toward a crown with quarterfinal games.
In Class-AAA on Thursday Sioux Falls Roosevelt was dominate against Aberdeen Central in the 55-14 win. Sioux Falls Washington rolled over Watertown 49-14. Sioux Falls O'Gorman walloped Sioux Falls Lincoln 76-14. And Brandon Valley a 47-8 winner over Rapid City Central.
Other area quarterfinal winners:
SF Christian
West Central
Dell Rapids
Tea Area
Canton
Garretson
Jerry Palleschi will have our semifinal matchup next Friday, November 2nd as #4 Sioux Falls Washington (8-2) faces #1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (8-2). And in game-2 #3 Brandon Valley (8-2) battles #2 Sioux Falls O’Gorman (9-1).
The South Dakota High School Championships will held November 8-10 in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Ticket information can be obtained through the South Dakota High School Activities Association website.