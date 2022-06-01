Hometown Happenings: Come and See the Downtown Hartford Market

Welcome to Hometown Happenings! In this weekly post, we'll be highlighting the communities that surround Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and find out what's going on in their neck of the woods.

In our first article, we'll look at the Downtown Hartford Market, which opens up on Thursday, June 2, and runs through September.

Take a look at what makes this amazing market so special.

Downtown Hartford Market

Each market will begin at 5:00 pm and run until 8:30 pm in Downtown Hartford.

Do you have an event you'd like to highlight for Hometown Happenings? Send us an e-mail at kxrbfm@gmail.com.

