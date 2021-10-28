Houston Astros Tie Up World Series Against Atlanta Braves

HOUSTON -- Astros second baseman Jose Altuve might not have the gaudy stats he's used to this postseason but he continues to come up big in the bigger moments in October.

Altuve went 2-for-5 with a home run, his 22nd career blast in the playoffs, as Houston won Game 2 of the World Series 7-2 over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

Altuve scored the first run of the night, after doubling to lead off the game, then tallied the final one on his home run off Braves reliever Drew Smyly. The homer tied him with former New York Yankees great Bernie Williams for second most all-time in the postseason. Only Manny Ramirez (29) has more.

Get our free mobile app

Altuve was hitting .178 this postseason before Wednesday's game.

The sudden loss of Charlie Morton continues to hang over these Atlanta Braves, so prevalent that it lingers even over games he wouldn't have started. And so on Wednesday night, moments after the loss to the Houston Astros, Max Fried was asked about the possibility of coming back on short rest to pitch in Sunday's Game 5 -- the start Morton would have made if not for the fractured fibula he suffered on a comebacker in Game 1.

We'll see how I feel over the next couple days," Fried said, "but not against it."

The series shifts to Atlanta on Friday with temperatures expected to be in the low 50s. The teams will play three weekend games, then head back to Houston for Games 6 and 7, if necessary.

MORE FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: