I love a good mystery! Especially murder mysteries. I always have. From the time I was a little kid up to the present day. So I have become pretty good at figuring them out.

I also love haunted houses. Now, when you set a murder mystery in a haunted house, you're talking perfection! And, that is exactly what is going on at our famous Pettigrew Home & Museum this January and February.

The Missing Murderer is an interactive murder mystery being presented at the Pettigrew Home & Museum located at 131 North Duluth Avenue in Sioux Falls. You'll get to tour the crime scene and use your detective skills to determine who the murderer is.

This beautiful, historic Queen Victorian home was built in 1889 for attorney Thomas McMartin and his wife Jenny and then was subsequently purchased by South Dakota's first senator, Richard Franklin Pettigrew in 1911.

While serving South Dakota (for two terms), in Congress, Pettigrew worked for farmers, women's rights, and working people across the state. He left the home to the city of Sioux Falls with the condition that it was maintained.

The home and museum were opened to the public somewhere between 1929 and 1930 and ever since there have been reports of ghostly apparitions wandering about the home.

They include Pettigrew's second wife, whose perfume can be smelled wafting through the rooms, the first owner's wife, and a child, who is seen on the stairs quite often, sometimes with blood on her face! Creepy cool, right?

Performances of The Missing Murderer can be seen on January 28th and 29th, and February 4th and 5th, starting at 6:00, 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, and 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased for $13 dollars by calling 605-367-4210.

Just be sure that the kid sitting next to you is a real kid!

Sources: Siouxland Museums, Haunted Places, and Theresa's Haunted History of the Tri-State Area.

