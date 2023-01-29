How Can You Stay Up To Date With SDSU Sports?

The last couple of years, South Dakota State University has experienced some amazing success on the field of play and it has increased their revenue, their exposure and the level of athletes that have joined the University.

They have won a National Championship in football, they have made the NCAA Tournament in both men's and women's basketball, thrived in the Big 12 in wrestling and experienced a lot of success in their other sports as well.

How can you stay up to date with South Dakota State University Sports?

Very simple, you can visit GoJacks.com.

GoJacks.com is a one stop shop for all things SDSU sports and has everything from schedules, to rosters, to results and more.

They do a great job of informing fans, providing social media clips, entertaining and informing at the same time.

It is going to be very interesting to see if SDSU can continue to keep up the level of excellence they have created as of late, but one thing is for sure, you can follow the journey at GoJacks.com.