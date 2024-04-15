How South Dakota Income Compares to Minnesota and Iowa

How South Dakota Income Compares to Minnesota and Iowa

Canva

Sitting down and gathering all the needed numbers for your monthly family budget can be nauseating these days. Over the last year, South Dakota workers are in the same boat as many Americans who are faced with the cost of living.

South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Annual Incomes

When prioritizing your budget with the essentials each month, the items that are most likely at the top of your list include putting food on the table and keeping the lights on. Your grocery budget has gone through the roof. Utilities have shot up. Then, you add in a mortgage, health care, and transportation.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Little by little the cost of living continues to balloon. And, at the end of the month where does that leave us?

Where Does South Dakota Rank

The median annual wage for workers in South Dakota for 2023 was $43,680, as provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Minnesota - $50,880
Iowa - $46,460
North Dakota - $48,830
Nebraska - $46,440

Cost of Living: South Dakota #17 

Here's a break-down of cost of living for the upper plains:

 

CNBC
loading...

READ MORE: STROLL SIOUX FALLS FOR YOUR NEXT CAREER

Look at Massachusetts topping the rankings with the highest median wage of $60,690 for individual workers. The lowest median wages in the country are coming in to Mississippi homes at $37,500.

LOOK: Where people in South Dakota are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of states where people from South Dakota are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

How Much Does a Wedding Cost in South Dakota?

Gallery Credit: Chuck Wood

Filed Under: Median income, Minnesota, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls