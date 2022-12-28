How To See NDSU & SDSU In Frisco At FCS Championship

After an exciting season of college football, the icing on the cake for many Bison and SDSU Jackrabbit fans was to hear that these two major rivals would be Texas bound.

For North Dakota State University this will be their 10th trip in 12 years to the Division I FCS national championship game

The match-up in Frisco, Texas is a wish-granted scenario. The NDSU Bison will take on South Dakota State University Jackrabbits at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

PLAN YOUR TRIP

As time is passing by fast now, blizzards are hopefully behind us in the Dakotas for a while, now one best start making those final plans if thinking of heading south to Frisco, Texas. For BISON fans this LINK HERE will take you to an informational page for Bison fans. Presented by Gate City Bank, the page answers "Most Asked Questions" to explain in detail the pre-game celebrations to activities all centered around the North Dakota State University Bison. There are even links to places to book hotels, to possible trip packages that may still be available.

For South Dakota State University Jackrabbits, here is the link for pre-game fun, trip packages and more information. Click Here. Here you will find also event tickets to the SDSU Alumni Association's Jackrabbit Pep Rally to take place on January 7th, 2023, from 4pm - 7pm (CST).

TICKETS

The game is taking place on January 8th, 2023 in Frisco, Texas at the Toyota Stadium. Here is where to purchase your 2023 NCAA Division I Football Championship tickets. CLICK HERE.

