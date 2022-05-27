‘I Love the 90s Tour’ Coming to Sioux Falls in September

You love the 90s, we love the 90s, and on Friday night, (September 9) the Sioux Empire will get to love the decade of the 1990s all over again.

The "I Love the 90s Tour" is making a stop at the Sioux Falls Denny Sanford PREMIER Center with some of the biggest trendsetting musical memories from the decade that gave us things like; internet chat rooms, beanie babies, gangsta rap, grunge, tattoos and piercings, Bill Clinton, and Tickle Me Elmo.

The 1990s are back for one night only, as the ultimate 90s party tour rolls into town with some of the most iconic, indelible names in pop, hip hop, and dance.

Check out this iconic 90s artist lineup...

Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Montell Jordan, Young MC, C&C Music Factory, All 4 One, Tag Team, and more!

I Swear the evening is Gonna Make You Sweat. It will truly be a Gangsta's Paradise, for you and your Ice, Ice Baby.

How do you get tickets to the "I Love the 90s Tour?"

This Is How We Do It: Click here to purchase your tickets online. Or listen to 97-3 KKRC for Ben and Patty to ask you to call in and tell them how much you "LOVE the 90s" weekday mornings after 6.

Everyone who does will be our guest that night for the ultimate 90s throwback party.

It's the "I Love the 90s Tour" right here in Sioux Falls on Friday, (September 9th).

Get complete concert details here.

